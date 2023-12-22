As of December 21, India has reported a total of 22 cases of the JN.1 variant of the COVID-19 virus, according to official sources. All identified cases exhibit mild symptoms, and there have been no reported clusters of the variant. Out of the 22 cases, 21 were reported in Goa, with an additional case identified in Kerala. COVID-19 Variant JN.1: Rajasthan Government To Set Up Dedicated Team To Tackle Coronavirus Situation in State.

COVID-19 JN.1 Variant

