An Indian fisherman, Babu, died in Karachi jail on Thursday, sources reported. Arrested by Pakistani authorities in 2022, Babu had completed his sentence, and his Indian nationality was confirmed, yet he was not released. This marks the eighth death of an Indian fisherman in Pakistan in the past two years. Currently, 180 Indian fishermen, who have also completed their sentences, remain imprisoned in Pakistani jails. India has consistently raised concerns over the delayed release of its prisoners with Pakistan, urging for their early repatriation. India, Pakistan Exchange List of Nuclear Installations and Facilities, Says MEA.

Indian Fisherman Dies in Karachi Jail

