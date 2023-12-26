An Indian Navy fighter jet, the MiG-29K, suffered a tyre burst while taxiing at INS Hansa in Goa today, Indian Navy officials said. No injuries occurred, but the incident caused the aircraft to be stranded on the taxiway. The runway was closed until 4 pm, affecting passenger flights due to this routine sortie delay. Mumbai: Indian Navy Commissions Indigenously Built Missile Destroyer INS Imphal, Country’s First Warship Named After Northeastern City (Watch Videos).

MiG-29K Aircraft Suffers Tyre Burst

In a minor incident, the tyre of a MiG-29K fighter aircraft burst today at the Indian Naval air base INS Hansa while taxiing in Goa: Indian Navy officials — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)