In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a Jodhpur resident was swindled out of INR 1.84 crore by a gang posing as officials from the Telephone Regulatory Authority. The victim, Naresh Kumar, recounted the ordeal, detailing how he was coerced into transferring the massive sum under the pretence of resolving an Aadhaar-linked mobile number issue. Naresh explained that the scam began with a phone call claiming his mobile connection would be disconnected within two hours. "They said I needed to speak with an executive to resolve the issue. The person I spoke to claimed that my Aadhaar number was linked to a mobile number in Mumbai, which was allegedly being used for harassment and money laundering," he said. The fraudsters used the fear of legal repercussions and promises of resolving the issue to manipulate Naresh into transferring the money. The gang maintained a façade of authority throughout the interaction, using detailed information about Naresh's credentials to gain his trust. Realizing he had been duped, Naresh approached the police, who had registered a case and initiated an investigation. Authorities suspect the involvement of an organized cybercrime syndicate and are working to trace the transaction trail to apprehend the culprits.

Man Duped of INR 1.84 Crore by Cyber Fraud Gang Posing as TRAI Officials

Jodhpur: On being tricked into transferring Rs 1.84 crore by a cyber fraud gang, victim Naresh Kumar says, "I received a call from the Telephone Regulatory Authority, informing me that my phone would be disconnected in 2 hours. They advised me to speak with an executive if I… pic.twitter.com/hJOsyj9hQI — IANS (@ians_india) December 1, 2024

