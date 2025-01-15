A shocking incident at Jodhpur’s MBB Engineering University saw a student slap a teacher after being caught cheating during an MTech exam. A viral video from Rajasthan shows a heated argument escalating into a physical altercation. The teacher accused the student of attacking him, while the student alleged the teacher raised his hand first. Amid the scuffle, bystanders intervened, with one recording the incident and urging calm. The situation intensified as the altercation moved outside the classroom. The student was reportedly using a mobile phone to cheat. Police detained him on charges of disturbing the peace but later released him on bail. Noida Fortuner Stunt: Viral Video Shows Men Making Reels Sitting on SUV’s Bonnet and Clinging On to Door, Traffic Police Impose INR 33,000 Fine.

Student Slaps Teacher Over Cheating Allegation During MTech Exam in Jodhpur

Kalesh b/w Student and Examiner during exam, Student got caught cheating during Exam, Jodhpur RJ pic.twitter.com/QklA5IHdYR — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 15, 2025

