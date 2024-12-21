Bhanuchander, alias Anchor Chandu, a 30-year-old Instagram content creator from Hyderabad, was arrested after his viral ‘Money Hunt’ stunt caused chaos on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The influencer threw bundles of INR 200 notes, reportedly worth INR 20,000, near ORR exit number 9 in Ghatkesar, challenging viewers to locate the cash. The video prompted numerous people to stop their vehicles on the ORR, disrupting traffic and endangering safety. Rachakonda Police intervened after receiving reports of the disturbance. Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu directed immediate action, and Ghatkesar police arrested Chandu for causing inconvenience and posing a road safety threat. A case was registered under Sections 125 and 292 of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8(1b) of the National Highway Act. Security has been increased at the exit to prevent further disruptions. Mumbai Shocker: Naked Man Enters Ladies' AC Coach on CSMT-Kalyan Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Instagram Influencer Arrested for Throwing Cash on Hyderabad Highway for ‘Money Hunt’ Challenge

Irresponsible Instagram Content Creator Arrested Recently a viral video surfaced showing an individual throwing ₹20,000 bundle on the roadside of ORR and challenging viewers to a #MoneyHunt. This irresponsible act caused chaos, inconvenience, and posed a significant threat… pic.twitter.com/tpypMB6lnQ — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) December 18, 2024

