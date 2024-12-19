The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court recently allowed the medical termination of a woman's pregnancy on account of matrimonial dispute and alleged domestic violence by her husband and his family members. Taking note of the submissions as well as the Supreme Court's decision in X vs Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department Govt. of NCT of Delhi, the high court bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar said, "This Court is of the considered opinion that on account of the petitioner's dispute with her husband which has already led her to file FIR at Crime No.875/24 alleging domestic violence, it would not be proper if she is forced to continue with the pregnancy which she does not want, as the same would certainly seriously affect her future course of life and also the life of her child." The woman petitioner had filed a petition under Article 226 of the Constitution of India seeking medical termination of pregnancy on account of a matrimonial dispute which had arisen with her husband. Husband Forcing Wife To Leave Job, Live As per His Wish and Style Amounts to Cruelty, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court While Dissolving Woman’s Marriage.

HC Allows Woman to Terminate Pregnancy Due to Matrimonial Dispute

