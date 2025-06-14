In a powerful protest against alleged misuse of dowry laws, Krishna Kumar Dhakad from Rajasthan has opened a tea stall named “498A T Café” right outside his in-laws’ locality in Anta town. Wearing handcuffs while serving tea, Krishna says it symbolizes the pain he has endured since his wife filed a dowry harassment case against him under IPC Section 498A, and a maintenance case under Section 125. Banners at his stall read, “Jab tak nahi milta nyay, tab tak ubalti rahegi chai”, and “Aao chai par karein charcha, 125 mein kitna dena padega kharcha.” Once a celebrated social entrepreneur in beekeeping, Krishna claims his life was upended by the accusations. Traveling 220 km from Neemuch for court hearings, he says he receives only adjournments, not justice. His wife, Meenakshi Malav, alleges abuse and unpaid loans. As their legal battle drags on, Krishna continues his protest—one cup of tea at a time. The story has gone viral on social media. HC on False Rape, Dowry Allegations: Husband Entitled to Divorce on Grounds of Mental Cruelty if Wife Makes False Accusations of Rape and Dowry Harassment, Says Delhi High Court.

Rajasthan Man Protests Dowry Case by Selling Tea in Handcuffs Outside In-Laws’ Home in Anta

