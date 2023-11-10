A sudden change in weather in Jammu and Kashmir brought respite to locals on Friday morning, November 10, after rains lashed several parts of Srinagar. A video shared by news agency ANI shows people enjoying the change in weather as they get relief from dry weather after rains lash several parts of Srinagar. The 1-minute 37-second video clip shows light to moderate-intensity rain showers in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Rains Videos: Traffic Movement Temporarily Suspended After Road Washes Away Due to Heavy Rainfall on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Viral Clips Surface.

Rain Lashes Srinagar

#WATCH | J&K: People get relief from the dry weather after rain lashes several parts of Srinagar pic.twitter.com/zyCWWd4sy5 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

