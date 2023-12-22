A patient in the ICU of GG hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar caused a fire by lighting a beedi while on oxygen support. He did not realise the risk of igniting a flame near the combustible equipment. The fire burned his oxygen mask and injured him. He violated the hospital safety rules by smoking secretly. The hospital staff acted quickly to stop the fire from spreading. They managed to put out the fire in time. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Kutch, Video Shows Plumes of Smoke.

Jamnagar Hospital Fire

#Gujarat जामनगर की GG Hospital के आईसीयू में एक मरीज़ ने तलब उठने पर ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर ही बीड़ी सुलगा ली। बीड़ी जलाते ही ऑक्सीजन ने आग पकड़ ली। हालांकि अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने समय सूचकता से आग पर काबू पा लिया। pic.twitter.com/Sh0GEzu9dN — Dhairya Gajara (@dhairyagajara) December 22, 2023

