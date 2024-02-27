The Jharkhand government tabled Rs 1.28 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the State legislative assembly on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Chief Minister Champai Soren-led state government tabled its annual financial budget in the Assembly today. Earlier, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, was denied permission to participate in the state Budget Session by the PMLA court. Jharkhand Budget to Be Presented by End of Feb: CM Champai Soren.

Jharkhand Government Tables Rs 1.28 Lakh Crore Budget for FY 2024-25

