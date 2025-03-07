Hindu students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had sought permission to organize a "Holi Milan Samaroh" on campus, but their request has yet to be approved. The delay has sparked reactions, with BJP MP Satish Gautam stepping in to support the students. Speaking on the matter, Gautam stated, "There is no need for permission. Celebrate Holi freely. If anyone tries to create trouble, we will deal with them accordingly." His remarks have drawn mixed reactions, as students continue to await an official response from the university administration. The controversy highlights ongoing discussions about cultural events and religious inclusivity on university campuses. BJP MP Satish Gautam Caught on Camera Inappropriately Touching Woman MLA at Event in Aligarh, Latter Changes Seat; Video Surfaces.

BJP MP Satish Gautam Backs AMU Students Seeking Permission for Holi Event

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय में पिछले दिनों कुछ हिन्दू छात्रों ने "होली मिलन समारोह" की परमिशन मांगी थी, जो अब तक नहीं मिली है। अब BJP सांसद सतीश गौतम कह रहे– "परमिशन की आवश्यकता नहीं है, होली मनाइए। जो मारपीट करेगा, उसको ऊपर पहुंचा देंगे" pic.twitter.com/2qGfkUxuG5 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)