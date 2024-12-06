The POCSO court at Baruipur sentenced the accused in the brutal rape and murder case of a minor girl in Joynagar to death today. The conviction comes just 62 days after the horrific incident that occurred on October 4, 2024, marking an unprecedentedly swift legal process in the state. Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, expressed her appreciation for the state police and the prosecution team, praising their efforts in ensuring timely justice. “The Government has zero tolerance towards offences against women and will continue to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied,” Banerjee remarked, underscoring the commitment to combatting crimes against women in the state. 'Centre Targeting Muslims in Name of Waqf Bill': Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP-Led Central Government, Expresses Doubt on Its Passage in Parliament.

Mamata Banerjee Hails Swift Death Sentence in Joynagar Rape and Murder Case

The accused in the case involving the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Joynagar on 4.10.24 has been sentenced to death today by the POCSO court at Baruipur just within 62 days of the ghastly incident. Conviction and capital punishment in such a case in just over two… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 6, 2024

