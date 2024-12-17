In Kanpur's Chakeri area, a girl was brutally assaulted on December 14 after seeking help when her scooter ran out of petrol. The incident escalated when two men, identified as Vipul Yadav and Sanjay Nishad, misbehaved with her and allegedly tried to drag her to their residence. A viral video shows the men pulling her hair, slapping, punching, and kicking her as she screamed for help. Bystanders intervened, but the men reportedly threatened them. The girl told the media that she resisted their advances while they forcibly attacked her. The local police, acting on the viral video and CCTV footage, arrested both accused. Police confirmed the woman has been called to file a complaint. Chandigarh: Viral Video Shows Firecrackers Bursting on Moving Car’s Roof at Sector 22, Probe Launched.

Girl Beaten in Kanpur (Disturbing Video)

प्रकरण में स्थानीय थाना पुलिस द्वारा आरोंपियों को हिरासत लेकर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) December 17, 2024

