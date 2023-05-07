Ahead of the May 10 polls in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Hunagunda. Speaking at the BJP event, Amit Shah said that BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the PFI. Shah took a swipe at the Congress party saying that they are against a ban on PFI. "BJP will neither allow Muslim reservations nor will allow Lingayat reservations to be reduced in the state," he added. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah Exudes Confidence About BJP's Victory, Says 'We Are Going To Win With a Huge Majority'.

BJP Will Not Allow Muslim Reservations

BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the PFI, but the Congress party is against it... BJP will neither allow Muslim reservations nor will allow Lingayat reservations to be reduced in the state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hunagunda, #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/FUdKByalis — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

