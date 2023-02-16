Kerala high court has ruled that police or district administration cannot insist that only politically-neutral colours should be used for decorations as part of a temple festival and it is the duty of Travancore Devaswom Board in conducting the Kaliyoottu festival in accordance with the customs, rituals and practices of that temple. This comes after police asked Vellayani Devi temple to not use saffron decoration during a festival. Kerala High Court Says Wife Can Claim Return of Gold Ornaments Post Divorce Only if She Proves Entrustment to Husband.

Kerala High Court Asks Police Not to Meddle With Customs:

Kerala HC rules that Dist Admn/Police can't insist that only politically neutral coloured decorations are used for temple festivals. Police restrained Major Vellayani Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram from using only saffron-coloured decorations as part of Kaliyoottu festival. pic.twitter.com/cfw1GuMtUI — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

