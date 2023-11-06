The Kerala High Court, on Monday, November 6, allowed the medical termination of a 32-week pregnancy of a woman. The couple had approached the high court seeking termination of pregnancy on the grounds that the unborn child was suffering from severe neurological and respiratory abnormalities. The same was revealed from medical reports. The reports also revealed that if the pregnancy was allowed to be continued, then the child would have serious complications that would not allow it to lead a normal life. HC on Not Solemnised Wedding: Couple Living Together Under 'Marriage Agreement' Not Husband and Wife, Says Kerala High Court; Acquits Man and His Family in Cruelty Case.

HC on Pregnancy Termination

Kerala High Court Allows Married Couple's Plea To Terminate 32-Week Pregnancy On Grounds Of Foetal Abnormality, Mother's History Of Depression

