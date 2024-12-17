A video of a couple kissing at Kolkata’s Kalighat Metro Station has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media. The couple, seemingly unaware of their surroundings, was caught on camera indulging in public display of affection (PDA) as commuters passed by. The exact date and time of the incident remain unclear. In the viral clip, a woman can be seen walking past the couple, but they appear undeterred. The video has triggered sharp reactions online, with many users criticising the act and demanding action from Kolkata Metro authorities. Social media users have called for stricter enforcement of conduct guidelines in public spaces to prevent such incidents in the future. Kolkata Metro is yet to respond officially. Delhi Metro Couple Kissing Video: Couple Caught on Camera Indulging in PDA Inside Metro Train.

Kolkata Metro Kissing Video

