A man allegedly climbed an electricity tower as he demanded his wife's return from her parent's house in Lakhimpur Kheri. Despite the efforts of the electricity department, the police, the fire department, and others, he refused to come down. The man was identified as Deshraj. Deshraj's wife also arrived at the spot to convince him to come down but he refused. Various efforts were taken to convince him. The man came down after 6 hours.

Lakhimpur Kheri, UP | Youth climbs tower over his demands, comes down after 6 hours of convincing (22.09) pic.twitter.com/72BakXIxEm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

