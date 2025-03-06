A leopard cub entered a house in Dudhawa village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on March 4. The leopard caused widespread panic among residents. Video footage from the scene shows the leopard cub making its way into the village, where some locals attempted to capture it using a net. However, the frightened leopard became trapped and, in a bid to escape, leaped over a wall, managing to free itself from the net. In the process, it inadvertently entered a nearby house, further alarming the villagers who fled in terror. Leopard Spotted in Mumbai: Big Cat Seen Relaxing in Forest Area of Aarey Milk Colony, Video Surfaces.

Leopard Cub Enters House in Chhattisgarh Village

