Lieutenant Colonel D.R. Kandoli of the Rajput Regiment was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his residence in Fatehgarh. His body was discovered hanging from a noose at his home. Upon receiving the information, Circle Officer (CO) City, along with the Kotwali police in charge of Fatehgarh, arrived at the scene. The body was brought down, and a panchnama was conducted before being sent for post-mortem. UP Shocker: Fed Up With Land Disputes, Man Attempts Suicide by Jumping from Under-construction Bridge in UP's Gonda (Watch Video).

