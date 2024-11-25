Lokesh Sharma, the former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, has been arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in a phone tapping case. In March 2021, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused Lokesh Sharma and some police officers of recording and leaking private calls. The leaked audio, linked to Rajasthan's political crisis, allegedly included sensitive talks involving Shekhawat. Phone Tapping Case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma Fails to Appear Before Delhi Police for Questioning.

Lokesh Sharma Arrested by Delhi Crime Branch

Lokesh Sharma, former OSD to Ashok Gehlot, has been arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch in connection with a phone tapping case pic.twitter.com/0Fn3Dz1ol1 — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2024

