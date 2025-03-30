A violent clash between two groups erupted in the middle of a road in Lucknow’s PGI police station area, with sticks and kicks being used in the fight. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing public attention. According to reports, the altercation turned intense as individuals from both sides attacked each other with wooden sticks, creating chaos on the street. Bystanders watched as the scuffle escalated, but no immediate intervention was seen in the footage. Lucknow Road Accident Caught on Camera: Rider Flung Into Air After Speeding Bike Slams Into Car in Indira Nagar, Video Goes Viral.

Violent Clash Between 2 Groups in PGI Area, Sticks and Kicks Used in Fight

#Lucknow: Video of a fight between two groups goes viral Heavy fight with sticks Sticks and kicks were used in the middle of the road The case is being reported from PGI police station area pic.twitter.com/1bExRFBoNF — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 30, 2025

