The Madras High Court recently issued guidelines to the Police and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for permitting and holding route marches in the future. The high court said that men in power should not attempt to prevent an individual's right of thought and expression. The high court bench of Justice G Jayachandran also stated that men in power should not be biased while permitting citizens to express their views and any restriction must pass the test of reasonable restriction. HC on Polygamy: Though Muslim Law Entitles Husband to Polygamy, He Has To Treat All Wives Equally, Says Madras High Court.

HC on RSS March

