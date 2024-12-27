Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj police recently busted a gang which allegedly targeted pilgrims through a fake website. It is learned that the gang allegedly duped pilgrims and devotees of Maha Kumbh through fake websites in the name of booking cottages, tents, hotels, etc. The police also recovered three laptops, six mobile phones and six ATM cards from the accused. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Dates: When and Where Is Mahakumbh? When Is Shahi Snan? From Important Dates to Key Locations, Here’s All You Need To Know.

