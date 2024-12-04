The Maharashtra government today, December 4, declared December Friday, December 6, as a local holiday on the occasion of Mahaparinirwana Diwas of Dr BR Ambedkar. On Friday, December 6, people in large numbers are expected to come to Chaitya Bhoomi in Ddadar to pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary. It must be noted that Dr Dr BR Ambedkar's death anniversary is also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2024: Central Railway To Run Special Trains, Set Up Help Desks for Passengers Coming to Maharashtra on ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’ on December 6.

Maharashtra Government Declares December 6 as a Local Holiday

