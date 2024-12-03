Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Central Railway has made adequate arrangements with special trains, help desks, and security for the passengers coming to Maharashtra on the Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024.

People in large numbers are expected to come to pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary, also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6.

"For Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Central Railway has announced 14 additional special trains this year as in previous years. These trains will arrive at stations in the Mumbai area, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, from various locations in Maharashtra such as Aurangabad and Nagpur, on the morning of December 6," Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), at Central Railway, told ANI.

"Additionally, on the nights of December 5 and 6, Central Railway will operate 12 additional suburban trains--six on the main line and six on the harbour line," he added.

Nila also mentioned that to ensure security, approximately 300 additional Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed.

"Of these, 120 RPF staff are assigned to Dadar station, 60 to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and an equal number to Kalyan and Thane. Along with this, over 300 additional staff have been deployed by the Government Railway police (GRP). Railway employees have also set up "May I Help You" booths at various stations to assist passengers," he added.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women ad workers.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956, He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

On September 25, 1932, the agreement known as Poona Pact was signed between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya. Due to the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature, instead of the 71 as allocated earlier.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)

