Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday in a veiled warning to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said there will be an "earthquake" if he started speaking. Thackeray, who resigned as chief minister in June after Shinde rebelled against him alongwith majority of Shiv Sena MLAs, have often dubbed the rebels as "traitors."Unlike some people, I never travelled abroad every year for holidays. Shiv Sena and its growth were the only things on my mind," Shinde said.

