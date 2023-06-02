Shivrajyabhishek is the coronation day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In 2023, Shivrajyabhishek Divas date is June 2 as per the traditional Hindu calendar. It also marks the beginning of Shivraj Shaka 350 years. Shivrajyabhishek is celebrated with utmost joy in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Thane, and all other places in Maharashtra. Here are Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 images, Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 wishes in Marathi, Shivrajyabhishek Din HD wallpapers, Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 quotes, Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 Marathi banners, Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 photos and more to share on Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2023. Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2023: Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar Says Will Try To Get Back Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘Waghanakh’, Jagdamba Sword From UK.

