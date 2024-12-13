A viral video has surfaced showing a handcuffed accused riding a motorcycle with a policeman sitting behind him, heading for a court appearance. The video is said to have been recorded in the Bhongaon area, where the accused is seen riding the bike while the policeman, in uniform, is seated on the rear. In the footage, the constable from the Bhongaon police station is clearly visible. The video has raised serious concerns about the handling of detainees during transit and the security protocols followed by the local police. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, with many questioning how the accused, who was supposed to be under police custody, was allowed to operate a vehicle while being escorted by a law enforcement officer. The police department is expected to take action against those responsible for this breach of protocol. Mainpuri: 3 Women Killed As Roof of 2-Storey House Collapses in Ibrahimpur Village Due to Heavy Rain (Watch Videos).

Viral Video Shows Handcuffed Accused Riding Motorcycle Without Helmet As Policeman Sits Behind

संबंधित को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — MAINPURI POLICE (@mainpuripolice) December 13, 2024

