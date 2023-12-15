Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with incumbent party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will address a rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on December 28, on the occasion of the grand old party’s foundation day, KC Venugopal said on Friday. Talking to reporters, Venugopal said, “On the occasion of Congress’s foundation day on December 28, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and its former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address a huge rally in Nagpur.” The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. Maharashtra: Opposition Party MLAs Fry Pakoras in Nagpur Amid Protest Over Issue of Unemployment in State (Watch Video).

Congress Meeting in Nagpur

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "A massive rally will be organized in Nagpur on December 28 on Congress Foundation Day. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary… pic.twitter.com/Is64gUGnxr — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)