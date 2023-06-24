Cruelty against animals especially dogs has been on the rise lately. And in a recent incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man was seen swinging a street dog as he went about harassing the canine. The accused has been identified as Bindrapal, a resident of Sarurpur in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The 15-second video clip, which has gone viral on social media platforms shows Bindrapal swinging the canine around by its leg. After the disturbing video came to light, the Uttar Pradesh police directed the Meerut police to take action in connection with the matter. Uttar Pradesh: Pet Dog’s Barking Prevents Robbers From Breaking Into House in Meerut, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Man Swings Dog in Meerut

