In a bizarre marital dispute, a couple from Agra nearly divorced over high-heeled sandals. Married in 2024, they initially had no major issues. However, tensions arose when the wife requested high heels. The husband agreed, but after she tripped and got injured, he urged her to stop wearing them. She refused and later asked for another pair, which he denied, leading to a heated argument. Upset, the wife left for her parents’ home and stayed there for a month. The matter reached Agra Police Family Counselling Centre, where counsellor Dr. Satyesh Khirwar helped them understand each other’s concerns. After counselling, the couple reconciled and decided to resolve their differences, preventing an unnecessary separation. Karnal: Septuagenarian Couple Ends 43-Year Marriage With INR 3 Crore Divorce Alimony After 11-Year Court Battle.

Agra Couple Nearly Divorces Over High Heels

A strange case has come to light from Agra, where a wife reached the police station and filed complaints against him after he refused to buy her heel sandals. The wife accused her husband of not buying her heels from the last 8 months & not fulfilling her wishes. According to… pic.twitter.com/5PqpOO80Nl — ForMenIndia (@ForMenIndia_) February 4, 2025

