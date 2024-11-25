In a dramatic Bollywood-like scene, a groom chased down a mini truck driver who had stolen a note from his currency garland of money in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. After the wedding, as the groom, Dev Kumar was on his way home, the driver took advantage of the crowded surroundings and pinched a note from the garland. Undeterred, the groom flagged down a motorcyclist for a lift, then chased the mini truck driver on a busy road. A viral video, which surfaced on social media on November 25, shows the groom climbing onto the moving vehicle, entering through the passenger window, and forcing the driver to stop. The video further captures the groom and his relatives beating up the driver after the vehicle came to a halt. Meerut Shocker: Army Man Forgets 3-Year-Old Girl in Car and Goes to Liquor Party with Friends, Returns 4 Hours Later to Find Her Suffocated to Death.

Groom Chases Mini Truck Driver Who Stole Currency Note from His Garland in Meerut

Video of the year! In UP's Meerut, groom Dev Kumar was happily getting home after the wedding when a pick up driver pinched a note from his currency tucked garland. What followed was a near Bollywood, daring chase for justice! Groom Dev Kumar asked for lift from a motorist,… pic.twitter.com/libIH8PRTT — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)