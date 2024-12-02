In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, criminals created panic with a daring heist early Monday morning. Around 4 a.m., two armed miscreants stormed into a petrol pump, brandishing pistols, and looted over INR 4 lakh in cash before fleeing the scene. The assailants used their weapons to threaten the employees, forcing them to hand over the money. After the robbery, they attempted to target another petrol pump but were forced to abandon their plans when the security alarm went off. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and began their investigation. CCTV footage from the petrol pump is being reviewed to identify the culprits. The incident has left locals shaken and outraged. Mirzapur Shocker: Man Hung Upside Down From Tree, Beaten Up on Suspicion of Stealing Mobile, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Armed Miscreants Loot INR 4 Lakh from Petrol Pump

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला मिर्जापुर में दो बदमाश सुबह 4 बजे पेट्रोल पंप पर आ धमके। हथियार दिखाकर 4 लाख से ज्यादा कैश लूटकर भाग गए। बदमाशों ने एक और पेट्रोल पंप लूटने का भी प्रयास किया। pic.twitter.com/6sC2HPxpi1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 2, 2024

