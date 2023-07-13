Amid the ongoing monsoon fury in several states including Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand etc, the Railways on Thursday said that there has been waterlogging on railway tracks. The Railway also said that more than 600 mail and express trains and 500 passenger trains were affected between July 7 and July 15. The development comes a few days after the Northern Railways cancelled around 17 trains and diverted around 12 others as heavy rains pounded several parts of the region. Heavy Rains: 17 Trains Cancelled, 12 Diverted, Says Northern Railways.

500 Passenger Trains Affected

Waterlogging on tracks: More than 600 mail/express trains, 500 passenger trains affected between July 7 and July 15, says Railways — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

