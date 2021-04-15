In the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, all centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be closed with immediate effect till May 15 or until further orders. The order was announced by Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (I/C) Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday.

