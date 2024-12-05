An arm-wrestling contest turned tragic in Moradabad’s Miyan Colony when Kashif, a participant, suffered a severe arm fracture during a INR 10,000 wagered match last Sunday. Known for such strength competitions, the area frequently hosts events that attract bettors and spectators. Following the incident, a INR 60,000 agreement was reached to cover Kashif’s medical expenses. The video of the mishap has gone viral, eliciting reactions ranging from shock to humour on social media. While some called it “painful to watch,” others speculated it might be a bone dislocation. Kashif is reportedly under treatment, with hopes for full recovery. Assamese Weightlifter Ranjan Sarkar Pulls 2 Cars with His Hair, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Man’s Arm Snaps During Arm-Wrestling Contest

Damn! his Hand got broken while Arm wrestling in Moradabad Up pic.twitter.com/IHiYb7UG6s — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)