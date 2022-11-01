A 17-year-old boy was killed by 2 two men for not sharing a Wifi hotspot password in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai. The crime occurred on the street near the Maruti Bhawan building in sector 14, Kamothe around 11 PM on the night of October 27. In the CCTV video shared on social media, the duo is seen thrashing a youth in front of the crowd.

Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy was murdered by two men for not giving them the wifi hotspot password in Kamothe area in Mumbai. The two accused stabbed the victim after a fight broke out between them: Vivek Pansare, DCP Zone-1, Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/wqRzLZFxwx — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

CCTV Video of A Incident:

