A tragic BEST bus accident in Mumbai claimed the life of Dikshit Vinod Rajput, a 25-year-old motorcyclist, late on December 14. The incident occurred near Shivaji Nagar Junction Highway Bus Stop at 11:30 PM when a wet lease bus, operated by BVG Group, struck the young rider. Rajput’s motorcycle reportedly came into contact with the right rear tire of the bus, causing a fatal head injury. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar, where he was pronounced dead at 12:14 AM. The bus driver, Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe, 39, and conductor, Avinash Vikramrao Gite, 39, were present during the incident. This marks the second fatal wet lease bus accident in a week, raising concerns over safety measures for such vehicles in Mumbai. Kurla Road Accident: At Least 3 Killed, 20 Injured After BEST Bus Rams Into Vehicles in Mumbai; Video Surfaces.

Mumbai BEST Bus Accident

𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | A 25-year-old motorcyclist, Dikshit Vinod Rajput, died in a tragic accident involving a BVG Group-operated wet lease bus in Mumbai. The incident occurred near Govandi, Shivaji Nagar Junction Highway Bus Stop at 11:30 PM on December 14. The bus struck the… pic.twitter.com/0frUoAxube — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)