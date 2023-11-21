The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, November 21, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a man for dumping garbage into the sea at Mumbai's Gateway of India. The incident came to light after the video shows two men emptying gunny bags containing waste in the Arabian Sea near the iconic structure in south Mumbai, netizens condemned the act on social media. Mumbai Police launched an investigation to identify the unknown person in a video and registered an FIR. Mumbai Civic Body Slaps Rs 10,000 Fine on Man Who Dumped Trash in Sea Near Gateway of India (Watch Video).

Viral Video of Man Dumping Garbage Into Sea

How can somebody openly throw #garbage at heritage site in #Mumbai Gateway opposite Taj Mahal Palace hotel, shame on @MumbaiPolice @mybmcWardA to not enforce law & maintain basic discipline Taxi MH01RT6720 Is this how u control #MumbaiPollution @Dev_Fadnavis @mumbaimatterz pic.twitter.com/Oud4zWU8Rs — Jitu 🧢 (@jituk9) November 20, 2023

Mumbai Civic Body Slaps Rs 10,000 Fine and Police Registered FIR

🚯 No tolerance for such dumping of garbage! @mybmcWardA took action, fining the offender Rs.10,000. 🚮 Civic discipline is the key! 🌆 Respect public spaces, keep Mumbai clean. #CleanMumbai pic.twitter.com/CydZbDw5HA — WARD A BMC (@mybmcWardA) November 21, 2023

Maharashtra | After a viral video showing a man throwing garbage into the sea opposite the Gateway of India emerged, Mumbai Police files an FIR into the incident; investigation underway pic.twitter.com/hj9p4Ve4jq — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

