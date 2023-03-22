Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNC) chief Raj Thackeray will be addressing a large rally at Dadar's Shivaji Park in Mumbai on the occasion of the party's 17th anniversary marking it with Gudi Padwa 2023. Due to this, the Mumbai police have beefed up security in the area. additionally, the traffic unit has issued a traffic arrangement for smooth vehicular movement. Accordingly, the cops have prohibited parking in the Shivaji Park area and have diverted traffic on some roads. Scroll down to check the traffic advisory. Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall and Cool Breeze Brings Temperature Down in City (See Pics and Videos).

Mumbai Traffic Update:

Ahead of Gudi Padwa celebrations at Shivaji Park, Dadar, the following arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic.#MumbaiTrafficUpdate #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/NeB4sceLna — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 21, 2023

