Three individuals, identified as Mamun Molla, Sakirul Sarkar, and Mustakin Sk, lost their lives in a bomb blast while allegedly making bombs at Mamun's house in Khoertala, Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Monday, December 9. The explosion caused widespread panic in the area, prompting a heavy police presence to manage the situation. A video shared by news agency IANS captured the aftermath, showing residents gathered outside their homes as the area was engulfed in chaos. West Bengal Factory Blast: 8 Injured in Explosion at Sponge Iron Factory in Bankura.

3 Killed in Murshidabad Bomb Blast

