A team from Madhya Pradesh's Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) was attacked by doda smugglers while conducting an operation in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday, November 30. The smugglers, attempting to flee from the authorities, drove their pickup truck at high speed, dragging the vehicle carrying the CBN team for nearly 10 feet. During the incident, the driver of the CBN team sustained injuries. A video of the attack has surfaced on social media. The authorities are currently investigating the attack and are intensifying efforts to apprehend the smugglers involved in the violent escape attempt. ED Team Attacked in Delhi: Enforcement Directorate Team Carrying Out Raids in Cyber Crime Case Attacked in Bijwasan Area, One Officer Injured.

Narcotics Team Attacked in Rajasthan

मध्यप्रदेश की सेंट्रल नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो टीम पर कोटा (राजस्थान) में हमला। डोडा तस्करों ने टीम की गाड़ी में टक्कर मारी। फिल्मी स्टाइल में भागने का प्रयास किया। 2 तस्कर पकड़े गए। 911 KG डोडा मिला। pic.twitter.com/bcmhDKByIW — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 1, 2024

