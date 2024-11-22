Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has described the escalating air pollution in North India as a "national emergency" and a "public health crisis" that is jeopardizing the future of children, suffocating the elderly, and causing widespread environmental and economic damage. In an X post, Gandhi pointed out that the poorest communities are suffering the most, unable to escape the toxic air. He emphasized that children are falling ill, millions of lives are being shortened, and tourism is declining, tarnishing India's global reputation. He adds that Gandhi said the dense pollution cloud enveloping vast regions of the country demands urgent and significant action from governments, businesses, experts, and citizens alike. He called for a collective national response, urging leaders to move beyond political blame games and focus on tangible solutions. With Parliament set to reconvene, Gandhi stressed that MPs would feel the crisis firsthand, experiencing the irritation in their eyes and sore throats as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. He urged the government to take decisive steps to address the pollution problem and protect the health and future of the nation. Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP’s Slogan ‘Ek Rahenge Toh Safe Rahenge’, Says ‘If PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ambani Are Ek, Then They Are Safe’.

Rahul Gandhi Calls North India's Air Pollution a Public Health Crisis

Air pollution in North India is a national emergency—a public health crisis that is stealing our children’s future and suffocating the elderly, and an environmental and economic disaster that is ruining countless lives. The poorest among us suffer the most, unable to escape the… pic.twitter.com/s5qx79E2xc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 22, 2024

