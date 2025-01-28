An incident of threat has been reported from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, where a man claiming to be a police officer allegedly threatened a shopkeeper in Nerul. A video of the man threatening the shopkeeper has also surfaced online. It is reported that the unknown person threatened the shopkeeper in the limits of Nerul police station in Navi Mumbai. While the unknown person claimed to be a police officer, the same could not be verified. Reacting to the viral video, Navi Mumbai police said that a complaint had been forwarded to the relevant police station. Two Held for Theft of Autorickshaws, Two-wheelers in Navi Mumbai.

Man Threatens Shopkeeper in Nerul

ℕ𝔸𝕍𝕀 𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | नवी मुंबईतील नेरुळ पोलीस ठाण्याच्या हद्दीत अज्ञात व्यक्तीने पानटपरी चालकाला धमकावल्याची घटना समोर आली आहे. सीसीटीवी फुटेजमधे दिसणारा व्यक्ती पोलिस अधिकाऱ्याचे प्रतिनिधीत्व करत असल्याचा दावा करत आहे, परंतु ही व्यक्ती प्रत्यक्षात पोलिस अधिकाऱ्याचे… pic.twitter.com/LWbnq9GUxn — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) January 27, 2025

Police Says Complaint Forwarded to Police Station

नवी मुंबई पोलिसांशी संपर्क साधल्याबद्दल धन्यवाद, तुमची तक्रार संबंधित पोलिस स्टेशनला पाठवण्यात आली आहे. — नवी मुंबई पोलीस - Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) January 27, 2025

