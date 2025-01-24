Jaipur police are investigating the death of Muskan Jain, a 26-year-old teacher, who died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ house on January 12. Her husband, Priyansh Sharma, claimed she fell from the second floor of their Kedia Panchavati home on January 5. However, a 23-minute video recorded by Muskan on January 4 revealed ongoing dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. In the video, Muskan tearfully accused her husband, father-in-law Nirmal Sharma, mother-in-law Mitu Sharma, and a sister-in-law of abuse and torture over dowry demands. "For the last two years, my in-laws have been torturing me like hell. I never imagined that my husband would turn out like this... I'm done with my life," she says in a clip. Muskan’s father filed a dowry death case under Section 80 (Dowry Death) of BNS after discovering the videos on her phone. The couple, childhood friends, had marital discord allegedly caused by mistreatment. Police are investigating whether her death was an accident or a result of harassment-driven suicide. Khammam: Upset Over Husband’s Involvement in Offences, Woman Hangs Her 2 Daughters to Death Before Taking Her Own Life in Telangana.

26-Year-Old Teacher’s Death Sparks Dowry Harassment Probe in Jaipur

The purportedly accidental death of a woman in #Rajasthan’s #Jaipur took a dramatic turn after videos surfaced showing her alleging harassment by her in-laws. Muskan Jain, a teacher at a reputed school in the city, died on January 16, with her in-laws claiming she slipped and… pic.twitter.com/zPvaYwSm2a — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)