The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached property of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Basit Reshi, in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Reshi had executed an attack on a police guard post in Tujar Sharief area on August 18, 2015. A cop and a civilian were killed in the attack. Jammu and Kashmir Government Sacks 23 Teachers Engaged on Unrecognised Qualification Certificates.

Reshi Attacked Police Guard Post in Tujar Sharief Area

NIA today attached property of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Basit Reshi, in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district He had executed an attack on a police guard post in Tujar Sharief area on Aug 18, 2015, in which a cop & a civilian were killed. pic.twitter.com/rSNbzFysgU — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)