In an effort to bolster its operations and fast-track growth strategy in India, the US-based aerospace firm, Boeing, has declared Nikhil Joshi as the new managing director of Boeing Defence India (BDI). Stationed in New Delhi, Joshi is set to spearhead both existing and upcoming programs for BDI, with a focus on augmenting the mission readiness and modernisation of India’s defence forces. US Aviation Regulator Restricts Boeing 737 Max Aircraft Production, Here’s How it Impacts Indian Airlines.

Nikhil Joshi Appointed Managing Director of Boeing Defence India

Boeing has announced the appointment of Nikhil Joshi as managing director of Boeing Defence India (BDI). (file pic) pic.twitter.com/hOEYimxCvD — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

