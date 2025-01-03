The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently granted protection to a Muslim couple who moved the court apprehending threats from their relatives and others after marriage. To prove that the woman is a major, the couple's counsel placed reliance on the copy of a prescription issued by a dental surgeon who certified her to be 45 years old, as reflected in her Aadhaar Card. The high court bench of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said that nobody, including the police, has any right to interfere in their peaceful married life since both the husband and wife are major and have married of their own will. The couple has approached the high court seeking protection. In their plea, the couple had stated that they solemnised their marriage in accordance with the Shariat law and as per their own will and volition. Dowry Death Case in Jammu and Kashmir: High Court Denies Bail to Army Major After His Wife Dies by Suicide, Says ‘Given His Position in the Army, There Is Every Likelihood He Would Intimidate Witnesses’.

Nobody Has Any Right To Interfere in Their Peaceful Married Life, Says HC

J&K High Court grants protection to couple who produced dentist prescription, Aadhaar to confirm age report by @mohsinahmaddar https://t.co/osebFvbV3h — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) January 3, 2025

